LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Radio host Matt Jones was back on Kentucky Sports Radio on Thursday.
In November, iHeartRadio asked him to step away from hosting after Jones launched an exploratory committee to look into a possible U.S. Senate run as a Democrat.
At that point, the Republican party filed a complaint against him, saying he used Kentucky Sports Radio as a campaign commercial.
He later went back on the show to announce that he wasn't going to challenge Sen. Mitch McConnell.
But Jones didn't rule out running for office in the future.
