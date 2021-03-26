LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A rally is planned Saturday in support of Sherry Ballard's right to visit her grandson, the son her missing daughter, Crystal Rogers, shared with her former boyfriend Brooks Houck.
Rogers disappeared on July 3, 2015. Two days later, her car was found on the Bluegrass Parkway with a flat tire and her purse, keys and phone inside. Houck, the boy's father and primary guardian, is the only suspect to ever be named in Rogers' disappearance.
Ballard hasn't had visitation rights since November 2018 of the boy who was just 2 years old when Rogers disappeared. Houck currently has full custody of the child.
Rogers' other four children, who have no relation to Houck, live with Ballard.
In a ruling last month, Nelson Circuit Judge Stephen Hayden denied permanent visitation rights.
Hayden argued that "there is clear and convincing evidence significant hostility exists between the Ballard family and Houck such that it poses a significant risk of emotional harm" to the child.
Ballard, who has since appealed the case, now has plans to protest with others in Nelson County Saturday.
"I don't think it's fair to my grandson that he doesn't get to see his mother's side of the family. That's just not fair to him," Ballard said. "I can't understand why a judge would rule against me and not let me see that baby and that's why I'm out there."
The rally will be held at the Nelson County Judicial Center at 2 p.m.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.