LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ramen House Louisville is thanking its employees for their hard work with a trip to Las Vegas.
The Mid City Mall restaurant on Bardstown Road might be closed right now, but they'll be back.
Ramen House posted on Facebook Tuesday that it's taking the week off to thank its employees.
The post says because the employees worked so hard and diligently through everything over the past year and a half, they deserve a break. So the restaurant sent them to the popular city in Nevada.
The restaurant says it will be back next week with normal business hours.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.