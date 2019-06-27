FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The long awaited, much anticipated Real ID driver’s license is finally about to roll out, starting Friday morning in Franklin County.
The driver’s license office was closed Thursday as the county prepared to become the first to issue the new Real ID.
“We're getting new cameras, new printers [and] new scanners. Everything is new,” Franklin Circuit Clerk Amy Feldman said. “We're the first county. This is a test. This is a pilot."
The program is set to begin in Kentucky after months of delay.
“We didn't want to roll this thing out too early when we didn't have a product that we knew would be quality,” said Matt Henderson, the commissioner of vehicle regulation.
WDRB News was not allowed in the area where the new equipment is being installed. A spokesperson for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said it was for security reasons.
Feldman said her staff is ready.
“We've been to the Department of Transportation for some initial training on the new system,” she said.
After Franklin, Woodford and Hart Counties are next in line for the pilot program. If all goes well, a full rollout is expected by this fall.
“We want to let it be live in those counties for a little while to see how things go, to see if there's things that we can improve,” Henderson said.
The Real ID will be required to board domestic flights and to get on military posts like Ft. Knox, but enforcement does not begin until October 2020.
“There's no need to rush down,” Henderson said. “Just wait until your driver's license expires, then come down at that point.”
The new credentials will have laser-engraved, shaded gray images instead of color photographs. They’ll also feature Kentucky symbols and icons, such as the tulip state tree, in a bid to make counterfeiting harder.
To get a travel ID, Kentuckians will need to bring documents with them that prove their identity and social security number and two proofs of residency. For example, a certified birth certificate, a current year’s tax return and a current salary statement and LG&E bill would be accepted.
You can see all the options here.
Feldman admits she’s a bit nervous as the launch approaches.
“I’m anxious about tomorrow to see how many people come in,” she said. “I think it's a fabulous thing.”
