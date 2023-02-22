LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's newest congressman was officially sworn in on Wednesday.
Rep. Morgan McGarvey, D-3, was ceremonially sworn in at Metro Hall by Justice Angela Bisig. He spent the past few weeks touring different parts of his district, including new affordable housing in west Louisville, the VA Hospital and UPS.
Justice Angela Bisig swears in Rep. Morgan McGarvey @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/4xjWwel0n2— Conroy Delouche (@ConroyDelouche) February 22, 2023
McGarvey said he's prioritizing health care, jobs and protecting education.
His replacement, Cassie Chambers Armstrong, won a special election Tuesday for the District 19 Kentucky Senate seat vacated by McGarvey when he won the election for Kentucky's 3rd District Congressional seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, the seat formerly held by John Yarmuth.
Chambers Armstrong said she hopes to learn from McGarvey's bipartisan working model when she gets to work in Frankfort.
