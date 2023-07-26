LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the area's largest hot rod show rolls into Louisville next week, some roads around the fairgrounds will be closed.
The 54th annual Street Rod Nationals Race is stopping by the Kentucky Exposition Center from Aug. 3-6. There will be classic cars, live entertainment and more.
Beginning Thursday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 6 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Phillips Lane from Monarch Drive to Crittenden Drive will only be open to residents, guests and permitted vehicles.
There will be no stopping anytime from Thursday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 6 on the following streets:
- Phillips Lane from Preston Highway to Crittenden Drive
- Monarch Drive from Phillips Lane to Manning Road
- James Road from Phillips Lane to the end
- Emberson Avenue from Phillips Lane to the end
- Crittenden Drive from Cheyenne Avenue to Gate 3
Organizers said the Street Rod Nationals are expected to draw around 30,000 people this year. Tickets are $19 for people 13 years and older, $6 for those 6 to 12 years old, and children under 5 get free admission.
To learn more about the National Street Rod Association, click here.
