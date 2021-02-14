LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather coming into Kentuckiana is like a drawn out boxing match.
Round after round of storms, and this latest punch could making driving dangerous.
To prepare for what is to come, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and Louisville Metro Public Works crews loaded up on salt at the Louisville Mega Cavern over the weekend.
"We've got plenty of salt — about 35,000 tons. Not 35,000 pounds, 35,000 tons," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said.
Metro Public Works said it has 200 crews prepared to treat and clear roadways. However, officials acknowledged that this next round of winter weather could pose additional challenges due to the possibility of heavy snow.
"What that means is we are going to have to plow," said Vanessa Burns, director of Louisville Metro Public Works. "If we have to plow, it takes 6½ to seven hours to plow each one of the routes, so we would like for people to just be patient."
Crews with KYTC and the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) also have plenty of salt and will be back on the road starting Sunday night, officials said.
"They'll be working 12-hour shifts with shift changes at midnight and noon," said Natalie Garrett, a spokesperson for INDOT. "They'll likely be on the roads through Tuesday morning, potentially Tuesday afternoon, depending on what we get snow-wise."
INDOT officials said 140 crews will be working southeastern Indiana. Officials with KYTC, meanwhile, said there are 170 crews that are prepared to hit the commonwealth's snowy roads.
"In Jefferson County, a couple of areas that we know are trouble spots," KYTC's Stephanie Caros said. "They get slicker a little bit faster than some of the other areas. That's I-64 near the riverfront. Also I-64 at Ninth Street and then the 264/71 splits."
Nonessential travel is discouraged during winter storms. Stay home unless it's absolutely necessary, officials said.
"If you have to get out and drive, slow down," said Jody Meiman, the director of Louisville Metro Emergency Services. "Make sure you give yourself proper time. Make sure you're clearing off the ice and snow off of your vehicle so it doesn't fly up and potentially cause something bad to happen."
Emergency management officials are also asking drivers to leave plenty of space between their car and the car ahead of them, to have a full tank of gas, a phone charger and a winter go bag.
If you do get stuck in hazardous conditions, call 911 and take safety proper precautions.
