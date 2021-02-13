LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In preparation for the winter storm forecasted to hit the Kentuckiana area, Kentucky transportation crews are getting their salt trucks ready.
Time to reload! KYTC contractors are loading up at Louisville’s Mega Cavern to deliver to our districts before the next round of winter weather hits KY on Sunday. This season, the Mega Cavern houses a salt reserve of 100,000 tons to supplement our crews battling ice & snow. #kywx pic.twitter.com/704XtABeLT— KYTC (@KYTC) February 13, 2021
Crews loaded up salt at the Louisville Mega Cavern Saturday, which is where the road agency keeps some of its salt reserves. This season, the Mega Cavern houses 100,000 tons of salt, the department said in a tweet.
KYTC officials are also reminding motorists that if you have to travel during winter weather, pack an emergency kit.
Water, food, extra blankets and a full charged cell phone can be helpful if you become stranded or if emergency teams cannot reach you right away.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.