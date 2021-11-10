Roger Burdette.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man convicted of killing a Louisville Metro Police detective is asking a judge to reverse the jury's decision.

In an appeal filed Tuesday in Jefferson Circuit Court, Roger Burdette claims there were several errors during his trial, including some of the prejudicial testimony that was allowed.

Burdette was found guilty last Tuesday, Nov. 2, of murder for hitting and killing LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht in a crash on Interstate 64 on Christmas Eve 2018. 

He now wants the judge to reverse the jury's verdict or order a new trial in his case. It's not clear when the judge will make a decision.

The jury — which also found Burdette guilty of four counts of wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and failure to give the right of way to a stopped emergency vehicle — recommended a 27-year prison sentence.

Burdette spent the night he was convicted in jail, but Judge McKay Chauvin ruled the next day that Burdette is not a flight risk, and can remain on home incarceration until he's sentenced on Dec. 17, a little more than a week shy of the third anniversary of Mengedoht's death.

