LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The jury in the trial of a man who caused a crash that killed a Louisville Metro Police detective has found him guilty of murder.
Roger Burdette is charged with murder in the death of Detective Deidre "Dee Dee" Megendoht. He was driving an MSD truck when he crashed into Mengedoht's cruiser on Interstate 64 on Christmas Eve 2018. Mengedoht died at the scene.
Burdette was also found guilty of driving while impaired and failure to yield for a law enforcement officer.
The jury got the case just before 5 p.m. Tuesday after closing arguments and reached a verdict in about three hours, just after 8 p.m. It's expected to begin the sentencing phase after a 30-minute break.
Among the jury's options for charges to Burdette were murder, second-degree manslaughter, reckless homicide, wanton endangerment, driving while impaired and failure to yield for a law enforcement officer.
Prosecutors presented evidence all last week that they say proves Burdette had taken drugs prior to the crash and that he was watching porn while he was behind the wheel.
Defense attorneys called Jim Sobek to testify Tuesday morning as an expert on visibility and light. He indicated that because of the change in sunlight under the Belvedere, he could see how the wreck could occur. On cross examination, prosecutors got Sobek to admit that none of that really matters if Burdette was watching video on a phone.
An EMT who examined Burdette at the scene also took the stand. He didn't note any sort of impairment, testifying that Burdette was "behaving appropriately" given the situation.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
