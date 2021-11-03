LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man convicted of murder in the death of Louisville Metro Police Detective Deidre Mengedoht remains out of jail - for now.
Roger Burdette is being allowed to remain on home incarceration. Judge McKay Chauvin ruled Wednesday morning that Burdette is not a flight risk, so he can remain out of jail until he's sentenced.
Burdette, 63, is now a convicted felon after a jury found him guilty of murder late Tuesday night in the crash that killed Mengedoht. On Christmas Eve of 2018, he slammed his MSD tanker truck into Mengedoht's cruiser on I-64 while impaired by drugs and watching pornography. The jury also found Burdette guilty of other charges, including wanton endangerment. It recommended a sentence of 27 years.
At a bond hearing, the prosecution argued Burdette should be behind bars because of the seriousness of his crime and because he's a flight risk. Siding with Burdette, Judge Chauvin admitted it was a tough decision.
"I think in a case like this, and there aren't many like this, I would be comfortable releasing anyone under the same or similar circumstances," Chauvin said. "But it doesn't mean it's a good idea. This could go horribly wrong. And if it does, it does have serious consequences. "If I thought there was a substantial likelihood it would, I wouldn't do it. So, I'm taking a calculated risk that this is appropriate, and I'm relying on Mr. Burdette and his family to make sure I'm right about this."
The judge said his biggest concern with Burdette is not that he will hurt someone else - but that he will harm himself.
Neither Burdette's attorney nor his family would comment after the hearing.
Burdette will be sentenced on Dec. 17 - just a week shy of the third anniversary of Mengedoht's death.
