LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The roof of an abandoned apartment complex collapsed Thursday after it caught fire.
Pleasure Ridge Park firefighters found the boarded-up building on fire in the Saint Denis area, off Broadleaf Drive. The department said it confirmed with LG&E that the building was vacant.
As they were fighting the fire, part of the roof collapsed. No firefighters were injured, but it kept the department on scene for hours.
"With the roof collapse, there's a lot of void spots that we're not able to get to directly with our hose line," PRP Deputy Fire Chief Jason Meiman said. "So that's gonna require us to remain on scene."
It took less than half an hour to put out the fire. Louisville, Shively and Fairdale all sent crews to help.
