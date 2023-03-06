LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A few thousand customers served by Salt River Electric were still waiting for power to be restored late Monday afternoon, and the company said widespread damage is complicating restoration efforts.
The electric cooperative mainly serves members in Bullitt, Nelson, Spencer, and Washington counties.
The co-op's outage map showed some of the largest pockets of remaining outages Monday were centered in Shepherdsville, Bardstown, and Mt. Washington, but Zachary Epperson, manager of communications for Salt River Electric, said they were scattered everywhere at the height of the severe weather.
"When you look at the map, especially when the storm first hit on Friday and then early Saturday morning, it's just widespread damage everywhere, causing outages pretty much everywhere throughout the co-op service territory," Epperson said.
More than 100 linemen are working on restoring power as soon as possible, including workers from other states.
"They've done such a good job of getting the lights back on," Epperson said. "Of course, on our social media pages, we've talked about how we've received mutual aid effort from a lot of our sister co-ops: Georgia, North Carolina, I believe one from Tennessee as well, Florida — really coming from all over our co-op family to assist in these restoration efforts."
Epperson said it's impossible to say how long it will take to restore power to everyone.
"They're still working through it, giving it their best effort, working as many hours as they can a day and some overnight as well," he said. "It really just complicates things with restoration times. That's why it's hard right now to give members any kind of restoration times."
Epperson thanked customers for their patience and understanding and asks that they hold on a little while longer.
