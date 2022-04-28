LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The southbound lanes of Interstate 71 reopened Thursday after a fiery multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-tanker, according to Kentucky State Police.
Police said the crash took place at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on southbound I-71, near Pendleton, and involved several vehicles, including the semi-truck. Police said the semi-tanker was carrying liquid hydrogen when it caught fire.
At least one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Residents within a half-mile radius were briefly evacuated.
According to police, the tanker truck was stopped on I-71 due to traffic conditions. A passenger car was traveling behind the tanked truck and attempted to slow to a stop but then was struck from behind by another semi-truck.
This caused the vehicle to exit the roadway and the semi traveling south eventually hit the semi-tanker which then caught on fire.
All lanes of the interstate were closed for hours from Interstate 265 to Pendleton. The northbound lanes of I-71 reopened earlier and the southbound lanes reopened Thursday evening.
