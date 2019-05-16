LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Scottsburg, Indiana, man is dead after he was hit by a car late Wednesday night.
According to a news release from Indiana State Police, it happened around 10:30 p.m. on North Wilson Road, just north of West Weir Road. Scottsburg Police officers were first on the scene, and found the victim, 34-year-old Terry Madden of Scottsburg, with serious injuries. He was rushed to Scott Memorial Hospital, where he later died.
Investigators say Madden was walking northbound on North Wilson Road when he was struck by a 2015 Dodge Dart. Police say Madden "was walking on the roadway but near the fog line" when he was hit. There are no streetlights on the part of the road where Madden was walking, police say.
The juvenile driver was the only person in the car, and has not been charged. Police do not suspect the driver was under the influence of drugs and alcohol, but test results are still pending.
Police say the driver is not facing any charges at this time, but the investigation is on-going.
