LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Scottsburg woman is facing felony neglect charges in a baby's death.
Indiana State Police said Candace Jones was watching a 6-month-old baby last month in her unlicensed day care. Police said the little girl's mom returned from work and they found the little girl unresponsive during a nap.
Jones called 911, but the baby died. Jones turned herself into the Scott County Jail on Monday.
She's charged with neglect, reckless supervision and operating a child care home without a license.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.