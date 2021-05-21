LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a second man in connection with the murder of a missing Chicago man found dead in Radcliff earlier this month.
According to court documents, Kentucky State Police arrested 33-year-old Danta Collins, of Vine Grove, Kentucky, early Friday morning, in connection with the murder of 30-year-old Quincy K. Ukaigwe.
Authorities in Chicago had reported Ukaigwe missing on April 18. Court documents say he came to Louisville the same day.
His body was recovered on May 1, in an area off U.S. 31W, near the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff. Kentucky State Police say he appeared to have died from a single gunshot wound to the head, and they were led to the body by 22-year-old Jalen Cooley, who is also charged in the murder.
According to court documents, Collins was driving Ukaigwe's Mercedes Benz on April 18, sometimes between midnight and 6 a.m., with Ukaigwe riding in the passenger seat.
Police say Collins took part in a "pre-planned robbery" that ended with Ukaigwe's death after he was shot in the head. According to court documents, witnesses told police Collins helped move Collins' body from the end of Illinois Road in Radcliff.
When confronted by police, Collins allegedly admitted to knowing beforehand that the robbery was going to take place. Police say he also admitted to taking some of Ukaigwe's money after his murder.
He is charged with complicity to murder and first-degree robbery, and is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
Collins is the second man to be charged in connection with the murder. Earlier this week, Cooley was charged with murder and receipt of stolen property.
Police say Cooley was spotted on surveillance video with Ukaigwe's stolen Mercedes Benz on April 18. He later parked the car in his own driveway.
A witness allegedly told officers that Cooley admitted to killing the victim, and officers confronted him. That's when Cooley led police to the body, according to court documents.
He was officially charged on Wednesday. Cooley is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
Related stories:
Police arrest suspect for murder of missing Chicago man found dead in Radcliff
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.