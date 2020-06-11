LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer killed in a crash two years ago is being honored with a highway marker.
A new green sign is in place on Interstate 64 in downtown Louisville just before the Second Street Bridge. It reads, "Det. Deidre Mengedoht Memorial Highway."
Mengedoht was killed on Christmas Eve in 2018, when her police cruiser was hit by an MSD truck during a traffic stop on I-64 near the Belvedere.
"This memorial to Detective Deidre Mengedoht honors her life and service two years after her tragic loss sent shockwaves across the commonwealth," said Gov. Andy Beshear in a news release. "As Kentucky continues to fight the novel coronavirus, this designation also serves as a reminder for us all to pause and recognize her sacrifice."
The Kentucky General Assembly approved 59 honorary signs designated across the state including two in Bullitt County along KY 44 celebrating cheerleading championships. One reads "National Championship of Bullitt East Cheerleading." The other says "Home of Eastside Middle School Cheerleaders, 2016-2020 UCA National Champions."
