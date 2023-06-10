LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of people remembered a Spencer County woman whose remains were found in her home on Memorial Day.
Pink and green balloons filled the sky Saturday in Taylorsville as family and friends stood together at a vigil honoring the life of Christiana Walker.
"She was the heart, she was love of this family," Nikkie Garrett said. "Look around, these people are broken."
Family and friends are hurt and filled with pain.
"She would just text me out of the blue just saying, 'I love you,'" Sheree Carpenter said.
According to a news release from Kentucky State Police, troopers were called to a house fire on Chatman Lane, in Taylorsville, just after 4 p.m. on Monday, May 29.
Police said human remains were found inside the home. KSP detectives are on the case, which is currently classified as a death investigation.
The coroner's office said the victim was 35-year-old Christiana A. Walker.
"It just isn't right, I have so many mixed emotions, I am going to see a counselor," David Carpenter said. "Part of me died with her."
Family said they're trying to bring forth any type of information that anyone can share because they're still in the dark about what happened and are pleading for answers.
A cause of death has not been released at this time.
"If you know what happened to my cousin, I plea with you to do the right thing," Garrett said.
Related Stories:
- Authorities identify 35-year-old woman found dead in Taylorsville home
- Kentucky State Police investigating after human remains found in Spencer County home
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.