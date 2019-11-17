BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly three years after her husband's death, Sherry Ballard says she isn't giving up hope and is praying the people responsible will be found.
"It feels like yesterday,” Ballard told WDRB News on Sunday. "I miss him every day. I just keep thinking every day is going to get better. It has to, but it doesn't feel like three years."
On Nov. 19, 2016, Tommy Ballard was getting ready to go hunting with his grandson on family property when he was shot. Kentucky State Police have classified it as a death investigation, but Sherry says she knows it wasn't an accident.
"There's no doubt in my mind someone took him from me,” she said.
Tommy dedicated his life to searching for their daughter, Crystal Rogers. The Bardstown mother mysteriously disappeared in July of 2015. Rogers is presumed dead and police haven't charged anyone in her case or her father’s death.
"They may be walking the streets right now, but there's going to come a day when they're not,” Ballard said. “Justice is going to be served."
A Sunday evening mass St. Thomas Church featured intentions for Tommy, on this tough anniversary for Sherry and her family.
"My church was been very, very good to me,” she said. “I'm blessed in that."
It's that support that keeps her going and pushing forward on her journey for justice.
"I've never lost hope,” Sherry said. “God has got me through this far and he's going to give me my answers one day. I do firmly believe that."
The family has put up a $20,000 reward for information in Tommy’s case.
