LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A nonprofit in Louisville is promoting violence prevention by teaching the game of basketball to children.
Shoot Balls NOT Guns was held at the Southwick Community Center on Tuesday. The free event attended by more than 50 children, age eight and older, offered attendees the chance to play basketball and free food.
Will Pitts founded Willenium Enterprise Foundation, Inc. Willenium stands for 'What I learn, least eternity. Never ignore or under estimate me."
Pitts wanted to help children by giving them opportunities away from violence.
"Kids of color, our kids, if you give them something to do positive, they will do it," Pitts said. "This is not a west end issue. This is not a south of Louisville issue. This is a city of Louisville issue."
The game of basketball is uniting boys and girls around the city.
"Basketball is one of my favorites," said eight-year-old Antonio Warren. "Other than football, it's like the only things I can do right now."
The program helps keep children out of a trouble.
"You just build character and traits form what you learn in here and take them out in the world. People really take it to heart when they leave. You can always do other things than play with guns," said 15-year-old Chris Wilson.
It teaches children they can do things other than play with guns.
"I'm happy to see all the people know that they're trying to do something positive for their kids," said Yolanda Warren, grandmother of Antonio. "If it means giving up whatever I will do it for them because it is a crazy world out here now. The gun violence is crazy now, so I just try to keep his mind doing something positive, from one activity to the next."
"It feels good, because like she doesn't have to take me to events. I like this place because it has a bunch of different stuff," Antonio said.
The first event was held at South Louisville Community Center in February, feeding around 100 people. The next event will be held at Parkhill Community Center on Thursday, March 30.
"These are kind of peak hours for things to happen to these kids, so if I can get them off the street, where they can come here enjoy themselves, eat and play basketball, and exhaust themselves, and go home, that may save at least one of their lives," Pitts said. "I am willing to do that."
To learn more about the Willenium Enterprise Foundation, click here.
