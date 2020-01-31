LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sixth-grader is making it her mission to help children going through trauma.
Indiana resident Addison Brown dropped off 60 "smile bags" to the Indiana State Police Lowell Post on Thursday.
Brown came up with the idea for smile bags after she saw a classmate going through a difficult time. Each bag has a dry erase board and marker, Kleenex, a small book, a toy and a personal note of encouragement hand-written by Brown. She hopes the bags will give the child in need a smile.
The troopers will carry the bags in their patrol cars and hand them out as needed. Six other police departments will receive the bags, but the Lowell Post was the first to receive them.
The troopers presented Brown with a challenge coin and patches in appreciation. She told them she will replace the bags whenever they get low "but hopes they don't have to be used at all."
