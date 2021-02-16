LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Driving in southern Indiana comes with a warning to slow down.
Indiana State Police are asking drivers to be aware of the icy conditions on Interstate 64 and Interstate 65. Sgt. Carey Huls said in a social media post that the roadways on Tuesday were "nothing but ice and very slick."
Southbound lanes on I-65 were closed for more than an hour at the 6.8 mile marker about 10:30 a.m., after two cars and two semis crashed. There were no serious injures, but Sgt. Huls says drivers need to slow down.
"Please, heed our warning. Slow down. The interstate is covered in ice in many spots. We really want you to drive slow. Leave lots of distance, because we don't to work any more of these. Please be safe."
Further north on I-65 at the 51 mile marker, ISP was on the scene of a jackknifed semi in Jackson County. In a social media post, ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles says the interstate remained open, but the roadway is extremely slick.
Winter weather moved though southern Indiana and dumped several inches of snow and ice. Crews have been out all night trying to get roadways plowed and salted.
