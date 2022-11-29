LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of U.S. Army soldiers at Fort Knox are headed to Kuwait.
A deployment ceremony was held last week for soldiers of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command. The troops will travel to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, to relieve another team that is returning soon.
It's part of a six-month deployment rotation.
The soldiers are trained human resource specialists, automated logistics specialists, petroleum, communication and legal specialists.
"This team, and the specialized skill sets that each of its members were chosen for, will serve as the connective tissue between our current operations and the future needs of our Warfighters on the battlefield," said Col. Timothy M. Gallagher, chief of staff, 1st Theater Sustainment Command.
The deploying teams are expected to return to Fort Knox in the spring of 2023.
