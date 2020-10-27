LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the many uncertainties that have come with 2020, the city is now considering alternatives for the traditional "Light Up Louisville."
This year will be the 40th year for the festivities, but COVID-19 concerns are going to impact how the event happens. The event is typically held the Friday after Thanksgiving, with a parade, fireworks, Santa and of course, the giant Christmas Tree.
City spokesperson Jean Porter said Monday that "at a time when the number of COVID-19 cases are going up, we cannot bring hundreds of thousands downtown for the traditional 'Light Up.' So we are coming up with an alternative 'Light Up Louisville' that doesn't bring all those folks together in one space."
Metro Council President David James said he doesn't know what Mayor Greg Fischer is planning for "Light Up Louisville," but he does know Jefferson County needs to work on slowing the spread of COVID-19.
"I still have people regularly who try to walk up to me and shake my hand or hug me, and we can't be doing those things," James said. "I think we had over 300 people test positive yesterday, so I don't know that a large gathering of people for 'Light Up Louisville' in downtown Louisville would be a wise choice of things to do."
Some people are calling for a complete cancellation of the event this year, citing the Breonna Taylor case.
"We just didn't get justice for Breonna Taylor. No, I just don't agree with Light Up Louisville," said Tyra Walker, co-chair of the Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression. "I think it should be completely canceled. Despite COVID or whatever else they want to make up a reason/issue, just be cancelled right now."
Walker has spent months protesting in Jefferson Square Park, where signs and flowers still remain in dedication to Taylor. Jefferson Square is usually filled with crowds for the Light Up event.
"The city has not handled the Breonna Taylor case in a way that we feel like we should be celebrating 'Light Up Louisville,'" Walker said. "Yes, there will be a protest, and there will be protests there at the square if they are there as well as to just protest it by not watching it."
It's still unclear what the city is planning for an alternative this year.
