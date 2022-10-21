LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After President Joe Biden announced his intention to pardon thousands of people federally charged for simply marijuana possession and called on governors to do the same for state charges, Kentucky lawmakers and advocates who favor the move said they're working to achieve the goal.
Shelton McElroy, a man who describes himself as a community organizer, said he is among those who would be affected. He said at age 18, he was caught with 5 pounds, 8 ounces of marijuana.
"I had no idea what I was getting into and went to prison for possession of marijuana," he said.
He said his is a common story for several others across Kentucky.
"I took a plea bargain of four years," he said.
Years later, even after he's served his time, the conviction remains on his record. But after Biden's announcement, there's a new local push to change that.
In Kentucky, State Rep. Nima Kulkarni is echoing the push.
"You have served your sentence. You have done whatever you needed to do to pay your debt," Kulkarni said. "You don't need to keep paying."
Kulkarni said decriminalization policies would give Kentucky residents with minor drug possession the option for record expungement. However, she added that legalizing marijuana does not significantly affect the number of people facing barriers.
The ACLU of Kentucky said marijuana possession is a major driver of incarceration nationwide, largely impacting individuals from low-income communities.
"The governor should do it," said Kungu Njuguna, a policy strategist for the ACLU. "This is an easy issue. It's one of racial justice here in Kentucky. Black Kentuckians are 10 times more likely than white Kentuckians to be arrested for marijuana possession."
Data shows in 2020, there were more than 7,000 Kentuckians who had a conviction for possession of marijuana.
Last week, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he was seeking details on how many Kentucky residents could be eligible for state pardons, but McElroy said he feels any potential pardon is some time away.
"I am in no way hopeful that Kentucky will be a leader," McElroy said.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has said he will not pardon simple marijuana charges for Indiana residents until the federal law changes.
