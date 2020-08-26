LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Louisville restaurants say they're losing business to competitors across the river, as Indiana has less stringent restrictions on patrons.
Indiana is keeping bars and restaurants at 75% capacity for another month, but Kentucky establishments are still stuck at 50% and likely will be for a while.
At Hoopster's in Jeffersonville, Indiana's "Stage 4.5" is serving the sports bar well.
"Our sales are way up over last year," said owner Phil Caldwell. "We've been blessed by the support we've had from our hometown people."
Across the river in Louisville, Ramiro's Cantina, on Frankfort Avenue, is still at 50% capacity.
"We're getting 100% of the bills, but we're at 50%, so it doesn't add up for us," said owner Ramiro Gandara.
Kentucky's restaurant restrictions have yo-yoed in recent weeks, from 50%, down to 25%, and now back up to 50%.
"Going back to 50 has helped, but overall we are still struggling," said Gandara, noting that 75% capacity would mean an extra five open tables inside the restaurant.
"That means extra seating. Every time you turn that table, it's extra money," he said.
Elsewhere in Louisville, the state's curfew hurts the most.
"We are a small business, and we're getting cut at the knees," said Dave Mattingly, owner of Nowhere Bar, on Bardstown Road.
"Our operation hours don't start until 5 p.m., and we usually don't get busy until around eight because we are a later spot," Mattingly said. "By 10 o'clock our sales are done."
He said that the typical late-night crowd is now going across the river instead.
"We're doing 10% of what we normally do, and 10% doesn't pay the bills."
Even after cutting staff from 31 to 6, Mattingly said it's tough, with no end in sight.
"This bar serves a great community and we want to continue that," he said.
