LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Less than a month after the city cut hours at the downtown Louisville skate park over safety concerns, those who use it want a seat at the table.
Thursday evening, members of the BMX and skateboarding community who frequent the Dave Armstrong Extreme Park in Butchertown made pleas to Metro Council, asking them for two things.
The first, to keep the park open, even though they admit there have been serious problems there recently. Second, they want more of a police presence to make it safer.
The problems at and around the skate park have been documented through surveillance cameras. Video shows some of the problems, including a shootout just two blocks away.
In June, two teens were arrested at the skate park for concealing AR-15s in their waistbands. Because of these issues, the city took action earlier this month, cutting the park's hours from being open 24/7, to being open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
Those who use the park argued Thursday that they aren't the problem, and want the safety concerns further addressed.
"A lot of us are pretty emotional about what's been going on, closing at 11, but we're not the ones doing it, yet we're being punished," said Noah Hulsman, owner of Home Skateshop. "There's only one skate park. If I feel that that place is unsafe, where do I go?"
The group would like Metro Council to include them when coming up with a safety plan.
Police have said since the city cut the park's hours, they are responding to fewer crimes around the area.
