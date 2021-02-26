LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of face shields and thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer were all part of a big donation a local organization made to Jefferson County Public Schools.
SOS sends medical supplies and equipment all over the world, but on Friday, it's donation was closer to home.
Representatives from the JCPS school district picked up seven pallets of hand sanitizer and 4,500 face shields.
The district says the supplies will help in the transition to in-person learning.
"For the children who've been out of school for so long, this is going to be a huge undertaking for them and their families and the school," explained SOS President and CEO Denise Sears. "So if we can provide some peace of mind by making sure they have all the tools they need to keep everyone safe. We were very committed to doing that."
SOS says it got the hand sanitizer from another local organization, Dare to Care.
