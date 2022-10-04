LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A source close to Racing Louisville’s ownership group calls reported sexual abuse of a player by the club’s former coach a “tragedy.”
Soccer Holdings, LLC, owns Racing Louisville FC. The club hasn’t commented about the Sept. 2021 firing of Christy Holly “for cause,” nor has it commented following the Monday release of a 179-page report detailing widespread allegations of abuse and sexual misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League.
But the source said Holly’s actions were “out of line” and “a terrible situation.”
The report, commissioned by U.S. Soccer and spearheaded by former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, details dozens of incidents of Holly’s alleged abuse against former Racing player Erin Simon.
FOLLOWING RACING LOUISVILLE: Just spoke to someone close to the team's ownership group. They called what happened a "tragedy," and acknowledged Holly was "out of line." More tonight on @WDRBNews https://t.co/vq8V9mmNtm— Katrina Nickell WDRB (@knickelltv) October 4, 2022
The report also uncovered allegations against several other franchises in the NWSL. It also pointed to systemic issues across all levels of women’s soccer including youth levels.
Racing owners, according to the source who spoke to WDRB but wanted to remain anonymous, hope the report fosters responsibility and accountability.
The source also said the NWSL told teams not to comment on the report because it is a league issue and not an issue for individual teams to address. The NWSL released a statement Monday saying it would review the Yates Report and that its investigation into misconduct against players is ongoing.
