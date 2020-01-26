LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local musician, Michael Cleveland, can now call himself a Grammy winner.
The Henryville-native won Best Bluegrass Album of the Year for his album "Tall Fiddler." This was Cleveland's second nomination, his album "Fiddler's Dream" was nominated in 2017.
The blind artist beat out several artists including Rosh Rinkel, a Shepherdsville native who is a member of the group Po' Ramblin' Boys.
