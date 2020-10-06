Robert Brown in Louisville court - 1-21-20

Robert Brown Jr. appears in court in Louisville, Kentucky, on Jan. 21, 2000. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for child exploitation.

Robert Brown last month pleaded guilty to three counts of child exploitation as part of a plea agreement.

Investigators said he produced child pornography, including a video of himself molesting a 2-year-old girl. Police also said he had more than 1,000 images of child pornography on thumb drives.

Brown was arrested in January when he stepped off a plane at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

