LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said schools should know what the fall semester will look like by Independence Day. However, some southern Indiana districts said they can't afford to wait that long.
Paoli Community Schools and eight other districts make up the Southern Indiana Small Schools Coalition. They're working with Butler University in Indianapolis as a resource.
"Our first day of school is the fifth day of August, and if we waited until July 4, that gives us a month to prepare, and that would not be enough time," said Greg Walker, Superintendent of Paoli Community Schools.
Superintendents and principals have been meeting on Zoom to figure out what the fall semester might look like. One option is a system to have fewer students at school at a time. Some superintendents said regardless of state orders, they'll make a virtual option available.
"I really don't see how you can social distance in a school setting," Walker said. "That's just not possible, from the time they get on the bus to the time they get in a classroom and cafeteria, so all those things will be difficult to do."
Walker said if he has to buy face masks for students and faculty, he'll have to re-allocate resources.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.