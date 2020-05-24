FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (WDRB) -- Over these last couple of months in isolation, many have adapted to be able to see the ones we love. The latest success required one group going in disguise.
We've all felt these long days that run together. "I miss my parents."
They've been filled with deafening quiet or the chaos. "Sometimes we have hard days. Sometimes we have bad days. We work on it as a team, as a family."
"Try to send activities and games and things for them to do to stay busy and not be down because they're not getting out," says Sheridan Gaston, Director of Operations with Quality Community Services.
In isolation, COVID-19 has prevented the staff at Quality Community Services in southern Indiana from seeing their clients every day like usual.
"Our clients are a really big part of our lives, our family," says Cara Pavlica, nurse at Quality Community Services.
Like any family, these ladies wanted to lift everyone up. "I actually had it for Halloween. So, it gave us the idea, and we decided to order some more costumes because this would help protect us and to protect them," Gaston said.
Enter an incredibly lively crew. "I just didn't know who it was at first."
"I like that they can peak in the little windows and say, oh it's you! You're the poo, you're the Baymax," Pavlica said.
This group of characters has made a few visits to their 50 and some clients' group homes. It might even become a thing. "They might request it even when things get back to normal," Gaston said.
It's a safe way to spend some time together.
"We get a hug this way instead of just a Zoom call or a FaceTime," Pavlica said.
It was also a surprise to remember.
Quality Community Services has been in the community for 30 years, helping individuals with special needs and intellectual disabilities.
