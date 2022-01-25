LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Guns, suspicious behavior, and a lack of safety – that is the constant fear some southwest Louisville residents say has started to plague their neighborhood.
Rona Williams has lived on Doyle Drive for a few years – she initially loved the neighborhood but says it has changed over the last two years.
She said squatters and crime has only increased – including car burglaries – some are even carrying guns.
“I got kids. It’s scary,” said Williams. “We do enough group meetings to understand that we don't want to confront them because we don't know what they have.”
At one point several residents did confront a man and performed a citizen’s arrest and brought him to LMPD’s Third Division station.
“He confessed to it. Like, what more do you want us to do?” Williams said.
One of the security video shows a woman knocking on doors just after 4 a.m. in November – it’s something residents say happens too much and needs to stop.
Neighbors are especially scared for young children in the area as they head to and from nearby Kerrick Elementary School.
“I felt perfectly safe to go out walking at 11 at night – I don't feel that anymore,” said Patricia Bebee. “They are pulling on car handles, they are walking up on porches, they are stealing anything that is not nailed down.”
Rick Blackwell, 12th District Councilman, represents the area that includes the neighborhood of about 70 homes.
He said even though part of the police department is nearby, its smaller staff has forced the city to resort to other options like paying for overtime and hiring code enforcement officers to cut down on squatters.
“All of these issues are issues that aren't easily solvable – they are not things that have quick and easy answers,” said Blackwell told WDRB News Tuesday. “It's not a matter of not hearing them. There's no simple solutions to taking care of it so it is going to take some time.”
Williams said she understands the department is understaffed but she still remains frustrated.
“I know it's hard. It's hard for the officers, we know we're short-handed, but we also know if we are doing our part, you do your part,” said Williams.
