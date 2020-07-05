LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After being closed for nearly four months, the Speed Art Museum reopened to the public Sunday by debuting the exhibit "Andy Warhol: Revelation."
The exhibit is a rare look at not only Warhol's famous pieces but also his history and upbringing.
"This is a particular view of him as a great 20th century artist not only with some of his most iconic (work), but an exhibit that tells it through the lens of his own life-long Catholicism," museum Director Stephen Reily said.
The museum worked for two and a half years to land the nearly 150-piece exhibit, which is open through Nov. 29.
According to a news release, the museum will be operating on limited hours "until otherwise announced": from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The number of guests allowed in the museum at the same time will be limited, as well. A UV filtration system has also been installed.
All museum guests will be required to wear a mask and agree to a code of conduct that states they will abide by the museum's safety measures and that they are not sick or have displayed symptoms of/tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days.
All frontline health care workers will receive free admission through June 30, 2021, according to the news release.
"People who work in hospitals, ambulances, and nursing homes are putting their own lives at risk to care for others and for our community, and we want to thank and welcome them to the Speed," Reily said in the news release.
For ticket information, visit the Speed Art Museum's official website.
