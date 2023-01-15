LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed after walking across the street in downtown Louisville and police are currently searching for the speeding driver who hit him.
It occurred in the heart of downtown Louisville, right near the convention center. Police say the drive of a maroon Dodge Challenger was speeding down Jefferson Street around 3 a.m. Sunday morning and the driver hit a man crossing the crosswalk.
The man died at the hospital and police are still searching for the driver who fled the scene.
"Another vehicular death is a tragedy for our city and my heart goes out to the family because no one should have to deal with that pain," State Rep. Rachel Roarx, D-38, said.
The pain she hears from families is what Roarx says is what prompted her to file House Bill 73.
It calls for speed enforcement and red-light cameras to be allowed in Kentucky.
"There should be extra tools that the city should be taking and our state to make sure that these things become preventable and we're doing something about it," she said.
Drivers caught on camera speeding or running a red light would be fined $50 for the first offense. It would be up to local communities where the cameras should be placed.
The idea is to change behavior and save lives.
"It's the thing that I probably hear most from constituents, is that they want to see our streets be safer," Roarx said.
Current law prohibits the use of such cameras. A similar bill was filed in the state senate last year but didn't pass.
When Roarx was sworn into office on Jan. 1, she said at her first day in Frankfort, she would introduce the bill for traffic enforcement cameras.
Vision Zero Louisville showed the scope of the problem.
In Louisville last year, 119 people were killed in traffic crashes and 480 more were seriously injured.
Roarx says the cameras have proven effective in more than 150 communities across the United States in dramatically reducing speeding and serious or fatal crashes.
"No one should have to die in a preventable death on our streets in Louisville," she said.
