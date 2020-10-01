LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State leaders are urging Kentuckians to alter their Halloween activities — and avoid some of them altogether — to curb the spread of COVID-19.
People should avoid traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treat events, costume parties, hayrides and haunted houses, the state and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Gov. Andy Beshear and health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said Thursday that instead of door-to-door trick-or-treating, people should place individually wrapped candy outside on porches, driveways or tables.
Organizations that normally hold trunk-or-treat events or costume parties should consider alternatives, such as a drive-in movie or a socially distanced costume parade, the state officials said.
“We can’t do things exactly like we did them before, and we all ought to know that,” Beshear said.
Stack said people also need to wear masks, and their Batman mask would not count. People should wear facial coverings underneath their costume masks.
For full guidelines about a safe Halloween, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.