LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville residents can drop off broken tree limbs for free through April 22.
Jefferson County residents can drop off tree debris at the Waste Reduction Center and Metro Fleet Services from April 13-22. The free drop off is for tree debris only.
The Waste Reduction Center is located at 636 Meriwether Ave., open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Metro Fleet Services is located at 3515 Newburg Road and opened 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
