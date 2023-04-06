This rental house off Central Avenue near Churchill Downs is a complete loss after severe storms rolled through Louisville on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, causing this tree to fall on top of the home. (Dakota Sherek/WDRB photo)
When it comes to falling trees, experts say there are some steps homeowners can take and things to watch out for before their trees topple over.
Pictured: this image dated April 6, 2023, shows scattered debris near a warehouse entrance at a building damaged by storm on Robards Lane near Gardiner Lane in Louisville, Ky., as storms moved through the area on April 5, 2023. (WDRB/Jailen Leavell)
Pictured: this image dated April 6, 2023, shows Project Manager Mark Lichtefeld pointing to debris after a concrete wall of the warehouse he built on Robards Lane near Gardiner Lane in Louisville, Ky., was toppled as storms moved through the area on April 5, 2023. (WDRB/Jailen Leavell)
IMAGES | Damage and debris from Louisville and surrounding areas after violent storms
Communities from Corydon, Indiana to Brandenburg, Kentucky spent Thursday cleaning up from the high winds and tornadoes from Wednesday night.
Damage on Mulberry Street in Corydon, Indiana from Wednesday's storms. WDRB Image by Dalton Godbey. April 6, 2023
Damage off SR 337 in Corydon, Indiana from Wednesday's storms. WDRB Image by Dalton Godbey. April 6, 2023
Damage on Central Avenue in Louisville, Ky. from Wednesday's storms. WDRB Image by Dalton Godbey. April 6, 2023
A downed tree on Powell Lane in Meade County, Kentucky on April 6, 2023. A tornado is confirmed to have touched down in nearby Brandenburg. (WDRB image by: Darby Beane)
Apartment in Louisville's PRP neighborhood damaged by April 5, 2023 storms. (Photo by: Emily Evans / WDRB Drone Pilot)
Apartment in Louisville's PRP neighborhood damaged by April 5, 2023 storms. (Photo by: Amanda Roberts / WDRB)
Pictured: this image dated April 6, 2023, shows a concrete wall of a warehouse on Robards Lane that was toppled by severe storms that moved through the area on April 5, 2023. (WDRB/Jailen Leavell)
The arborist said in older Louisville neighborhoods, like the one near Churchill Downs, trees that can grow upwards of 100 feet tall were planted along sidewalks, and now don't have enough soil space. That prevents roots from growing outward, unable to grow beneath the street.
"These trees should've never been planted here," he said. "But that was done 80 to a hundred years ago, we know better now."
Beyond the lack of space for roots, Ray said decay and trunk splits can also weaken trees.
"We've got a lot of moisture in the soil, which is adding to that," he said. "And these high winds and these trees that are this big, there's 15 tons of tree standing up there."
In this case, a neighbor told WDRB News that the woman inside the home was not hurt when the tree came down.
Ray recommends homeowners get their trees checked over by a certified arborist to ensure it's healthy and growing safely.
But to avoid these catastrophes in the first place, Ray's advice is pretty simple.
"All this can be prevented by putting the right plant in the right spot," he said.