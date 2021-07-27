LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the Jefferson County Board of Education voted in favor of masks for the 2021-22 school year, another issue was raised.
Outside of the Jefferson County Public Schools board meeting Tuesday night, supporters of Critical Race Theory gathered to bring awareness.
The group held signs that read "All History Matters," and "Teach our Children How to Think."
It was part of a press conference put on by the Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Oppression. The group says teaching Black history is important, and wants the district to support racial equity measures.
