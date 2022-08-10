LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several local agencies and organizations met on Wednesday to talk about ways to improve Louisville's jail.
Several deaths of people housed at Metro Corrections and staff shortages have plagued the jail within the last year.
Wednesday, the "Louisville Coalition for Change Symposium" was held at the Muhammad Ali Center to look at the needs the jail is currently facing and ways to make things better.
Some spoke about ways a collaborative approach with community partnerships could create positive change at the jail.
There was also discussion about Louisville's justice system and alternative programs like the city's drug and mental health courts.
"Nothing that has been brought up today is outlandish," said Mariya Leyderman, executive chief psychologist at Metro Corrections. "It's all feasible, doable things that just involves people coming together. And so I would love to see us be able to come back and say 'Hey, on August 10, 2022, we said we were going to do this and here is where we've come and here are our next steps.'"
Organizers said they were pleased with the turnout at the symposium, and feel confident significant changes will be made.
For information about the Louisville Coalition for Change, including a breakdown of Wednesday's symposium, click here.
