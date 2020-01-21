LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teen accused of leading police on a chase that ended with a crash that killed two people appeared before a judge Tuesday morning.
Indiana State Police say 18-year-old Blake Coombs led officers on a chase through southern Indiana earlier this month. It ended in Madison, Indiana, where Coombs crashed.
The two other teens who were in the car -- 19-year-old Brooklyn James and 18-year-old Tyler Cooley -- died as a result of the crash.
Coombs was taken to University Hospital in Louisville. He appeared in a Jefferson County courtroom Tuesday morning after being released. Now that he's out of the hospital, Coomes is expected to be extradited back to Indiana to be charged.
Police say Coombs had escaped from custody in Richmond, Indiana -- and may have stolen a car-- before the chase.
