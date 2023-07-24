LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metal gates remain tied to sections of the Clark Memorial/Second Street Bridge, covering large gaps in the pedestrian railing.

The gates were supposed to be a temporary fix, but they've been in place on the busy bridge for nearly a year now.

WDRB News has been pushing the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for answers. A spokesperson said Monday engineers are done assessing the damage.

They said the repair project will require sidewalk and structural work before a permanent railing can be installed.

KYTC also said the project will be put up for a bid this summer.

