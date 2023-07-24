LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metal gates remain tied to sections of the Clark Memorial/Second Street Bridge, covering large gaps in the pedestrian railing.
The gates were supposed to be a temporary fix, but they've been in place on the busy bridge for nearly a year now.
WDRB News has been pushing the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for answers. A spokesperson said Monday engineers are done assessing the damage.
They said the repair project will require sidewalk and structural work before a permanent railing can be installed.
KYTC also said the project will be put up for a bid this summer.
Related Stories:
- KYTC looks for 'permanent solution' for Second Street Bridge railing
- Delayed maintenance to rails on Clark Memorial Bridge raising questions
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.