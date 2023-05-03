LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Derby Fever has already broken in Louisville, and there are still a two more days until the big race.
The smaller crowd, easier parking, and cheaper tickets are three reasons why the Wednesday of Derby week at Churchill Downs, "Champion's Day," is becoming a tradition for some, whether they're from Louisville or not.
"This is the only day I've ever come," said Wes, from Henderson, Kentucky. "It may be a little better than Derby Day because you can actually move."
Christopher Schmidt, from Louisville, said Wednesday is the only day he'll come to the track for Derby week.
"I don't like to come down here so much on Thursday, Friday, Saturday because I like to go to parties," Schmidt said.
Payton Seymour is from Louisville, but brought her college soccer teammate Brynn Quick, who is from Minnesota, to experience her first day at Churchill Downs.
"This is great. This is a lot of fun," Quick said.
Seymour said they are coming back on Saturday, but this time, they'll be in the Infield.
"I've tried to explain what it's like to her, but I don't think she's really ready for what it's going to be like on Saturday," Seymour said.
Mark Broussard is in Louisville for the festivities from South Louisiana.
"I've had great experiences here over the years," Broussard said.
But the person WDRB spoke to on Wednesday who had traveled the farthest was Maureen Brennan, who came to Louisville from California. She's a Derby veteran with some advice.
"The secret is out on Friday now, so you've gotta back into it and go Wednesday," Brennan said.
While prices for tickets, food and drinks and Churchill Downs itself may change, Tina Allen said she enjoys coming back every year for the horses and the great people she meets at the track.
Thursday is "Thurby," which used to be a big day for locals to head to the track, but now the local-focused day is Tuesday with the new "502's Day." About 60,000 are expected at the track on Thursday.
Roads around Churchill Downs are being shut down or restricted over the next few days. Parking will also be prohibited in certain areas.
For a list of street closures and restrictions, click here.
For a list of no parking areas, click here.
For information about parking at Churchill Downs, click here.
For a list of Churchill Downs parking lot maps and directions, click here.
For more Kentucky Derby 149 coverage, click here.
