LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the world turns its eyes on Louisville for the 149th Kentucky Derby, police and city leaders are preparing to keep thousands of people safe as they descend on Churchill Downs this weekend.
Speaking from MetroSafe headquarters in downtown Louisville on Tuesday, Metro Police, Mayor Craig Greenberg, Churchill Downs officials and representatives from Louisville Metro Emergency Services released traffic and security plans for this week's races and other events.
The Louisville Metro Police Department is charged with keeping everyone safe as they head to out to the track or one of the numerous galas and events being held across the city this week.
Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said the department's Special Events Unit has been working for months, "planning every aspect for the Derby festivals" and festivities.
The party stretches far beyond Churchill Downs. Roads surrounding the track will be closed or have restrictions, including "no parking" signs, starting as early as Wednesday, particularly on Fourth Street and Central Avenue.
"Now, we want everyone to have a good time," LMPD Assistant Chief Lt. Col. Steve Healey said. "We want everyone to enjoy the Derby season and the time for Derby, cookouts with your family and things like that, however, safety for our community is our No. 1 concern."
Police, MetroSafe and the Louisville Fire Department are working together to make sure traffic stays moving, in case emergency vehicles need to get through.
Fire crews will be setting up their all-hazard response team at the track on Thursday. But not all of the fire and police departments' crews and resources will be focused on Churchill Downs. LMPD said it will have crews across the city keeping an eye on those who might be drinking and driving or taking over roads for street racing or drifting.
"Some of the penalties that (are) included in that are high fines, and the possibility of you losing your car for up to six months. So keep that in mind," said Healey.
There are different security levels when it comes to Churchill Downs, and prohibited items and restrictions. For example, guests are only allowed one bag each no larger than 12 inches by six inches by 12 inches. Guests will also be subject to metal detector scans.
Prohibited items include outside alcohol, banners or signs, cameras with detachable lenses or selfie sticks. Umbrellas are also not allowed. Diaper bags and strollers are only allowed, only if there's a child with you.
For more information about security and prohibited items at Churchill Downs, click here.
Officials are also encouraging people to have a plan for getting to and from Churchill Downs. Those who are driving are encouraged to park at the Expo Center, using gates two, four and six to enter, and take the shuttle to the track. Leaders said the number of cars out on the roads will expand as people come in for the weeklong party.
"We see an uptick of car wrecks, things like that, throughout the city so do not drink and drive. Make sure that you have a personal safety plan, a buddy system, to make sure somebody's checking on you throughout the weekend," said Maj. Bobby Cooper, Louisville Fire Battalion chief.
Louisville residents are encouraged to have a "personal safety plan" no matter where their plans are over the next few days.
Because of the planned road closures and restrictions, detours are being put in place for the following TARC routes:
- Route #4 Southbound:
- Missed coach stops: From 4th and Cardinal to 3rd and Woodlawn
- Next nearest stops: 4th and Bloom or 3rd and Kenwood or 2nd and Kenwood
- Route #4 Northbound:
- Missed coach stops: From 3rd and Woodlawn to 4th and Cardinal
- Next nearest stop: 2nd and Woodlawn or 3rd and Woodlawn or 4th and Bloom
- Route #6 Northbound:
- Missed coach stops: From Taylor and Berry to 7th and Colorado Avenue
- Next nearest stops: Taylor and Whitney or 7th and Algonquin Parkway
- Route #6 Southbound:
- Missed coach stops: From 7th and Colorado to Taylor and Berry boulevards
- Next nearest stops: 7th and Algonquin Parkway or Taylor Boulevard and Whitney Ave
- Route #29 Westbound:
- Missed coach stops: From Crittenden Drive and Eastern Parkway to 7th and Berry Boulevard
- Next nearest stops: Eastern Parkway and Bradley Avenue or 7th and Nobel Place
- Route #29 Eastbound:
- Missed coach stops: From 7th and Berry to Crittenden and Eastern Parkway
- Next nearest stops: 7th and Nobel Place or Eastern Parkway and Bradley Avenue
For a list of street closures and restrictions, click here.
For a list of no parking areas, click here.
For information about parking at Churchill Downs, click here.
For a list of Churchill Downs parking lot maps and directions, click here.
For more Kentucky Derby 149 coverage, click here.
