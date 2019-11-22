LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge handed down a favorable ruling Friday to the town of Clarksville in its fight with a controversial adult entertainment business.
The town said the judge granted a preliminary injunction requiring Theatair X to comply with the new Adult Business Ordinance. The judge also denied a motion to dismiss.
This means Theatair X must close between midnight and 6 a.m. or face fines of $7,500 per day. The business must also create a direct line of sight from a manager's station to all parts of the building to prevent sexual activity from happening inside the building.
Clarksville's town council passed the ordinances over the summer.
Theatair X can appeal the injunction to the Indiana Court of Appeals.
