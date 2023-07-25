LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets go on sale Aug. 15 for the annual Fall Meet at Keeneland outside Lexington.
The meet runs from Oct. 6-28, awarding a total of $9.05 million in purse money, the horse racing track said in a news release Tuesday.
"Keeneland’s Fall Meet is an exciting time as we showcase racing stars that are competing for berths in the Breeders’ Cup and year-end honors," Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said in a news release. "The gorgeous fall landscape, the pageantry of racing and the world-class competition all combine to make the fall an exceptionally memorable experience for our horsemen and fans."
Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15. All tickets must be purchased in advance online.
General admission tickets are $7 on Wednesdays and Thursdays and $10 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. A general admission pass to the entire Fall Meet is $50.
To get your tickets once they go on sale, click here. And for information on tailgate packages, click here.
