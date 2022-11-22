LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new feature on Bardstown Road shows signs of progress.
The planting of new street trees began this week.
Several were planted at the intersection of Baxter Avenue and Bardstown Road, and Highland Avenue.
According to the Friends of Bardstown Road group, the trees are the first of 100 that TreesLouisville will be planting in the area.
The effort is being done in partnership with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, which is working on repaving and striping.
To look at plans for the Bardstown Road redesign project, click here.
