LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is still no trial date set for a man accused of running into a family with a car on a Louisville sidewalk last summer. One of them was killed and two others suffered severe injuries.
Michael Hurley was back in court Thursday, as attorneys on both sides requested a delay to his pretrial hearing for a third time.
Hurley faces charges of Murder, Assault and Driving Under the Influence. The charges are in connection with the July 2022 crash at the intersection of South 2nd and West Market streets.
Hurley is accused of taking hydrocodone, veering off the road and hitting a family of four from Kansas. The Jones family was walking on the sidewalk when police said Hurley drove into them.
The father, Trey Jones, died a few days later at the hospital. His wife, Amy, and teenage daughter, Ava, spent weeks in the hospital after the crash and are now continuing the recovery process back home in Kansas.
Hurley was on probation in Indiana for drug possession and drug use at the time of the crash.
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Daley said part of the need to delay was that prosecutors were finally able to download footage requested from Louisville Metro Police and need more time to review it.
"These cases just take a long time and we're in the discovery process and that just takes time," Daley said.
The prosecutors office said it plans to speak with the Jones family to determine if they want to take this case to trial.
Hurley is expected to appear before a judge again in June.
Related Stories:
- Man who hit Kansas family in downtown Louisville indicted on murder, assault, DUI charges
- Ava and Amy Jones detail rehab, surgery and loss as they head home to Kansas
- Kansas mother and daughter battle trauma, loss after car hit family in downtown Louisville
- Kansas basketball star hit by car in downtown Louisville now shooting hoops at Frazier Rehab
- Man accused of hitting family in downtown Louisville was on probation for drug-related charges at time of crash
- Man dies after he and his family were hit by a car in downtown Louisville
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.